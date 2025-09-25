RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results, scorecards when out

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet announced the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. The result date and time have also not been shared by the Board yet. When the results are released, candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate recruitment examination can check the results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To raise an objection, candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Out of the total number of vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, scorecard, direct link and more.