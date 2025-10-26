RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Steps to download NTPC UG scorecards when released
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: RRBs are yet to release the NTPC UG results. Check the steps to download when released. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 in due course. When ou, candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the regional RRBs....Read More
The board as already released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025, and candidates were invited to submit their objections till September 20, 2025.
RRBs conducted the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to check
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards when out:
- Visit the official website of RRBs.
- Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
- Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
- Check your result will be displayed.
- Download the result.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC UG results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: When was provisional answer key released?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: RRBs released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Type of vacancies
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Of the total vacancies, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Number of vacancies
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: RRBs will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: When was exam conducted?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) exam was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: How to download results when released
Go to the official website of RRBs.
On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC Result 2025
Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
Check your result will be displayed.
Download the result.
Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Where to check
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: The RRB NTPC UG Results, when released, will be available on the official website of regional RRBs.