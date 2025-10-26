RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live News: Steps to download NTPC UG scorecards when released

The board as already released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025, and candidates were invited to submit their objections till September 20, 2025.

RRBs conducted the written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards when out:

Visit the official website of RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check your result will be displayed. Download the result. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

