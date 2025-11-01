RRB NTPC UG Result Live News 2025: Where, how to check results when out
RRB NTPC UG Result Live News 2025: Results have not been released. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC UG Result Live News 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who have appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The written examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
The provisional key was released on September 15, and the objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC UG Result Live News 2025: How to check results?
RRB NTPC UG Result Live News 2025: Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC UG Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
