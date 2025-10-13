RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results when out

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate written examination can check the results when announced on the official website of regional RRBs. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country....Read More

The provisional key was released on September 15, 2025 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was till September 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

