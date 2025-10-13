RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results when out
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the results for undergraduate level vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate written examination can check the results when announced on the official website of regional RRBs. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
The provisional key was released on September 15, 2025 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was till September 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total number of vacancies to be filled, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Stages of exam
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”
• Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.
• Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.
• For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Breakup of vacancies
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Answer key and objection window dates
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: When was exam held?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: When was exam held?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Live News: The date and time for announcement of the undergraduate level result has not been shared yet.