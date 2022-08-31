Home / Education / Exam Results / RSMSSB Computer Assistant result declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check list

RSMSSB Computer Assistant result declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check list

exam results
Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:56 PM IST

RSMSSB Computer Assistant result: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the post of Basic computer instructor and Senior Computer Instructor direct recruitment examination 2022.

RSMSSB Computer Assistant result: Candidates can now check and download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the post of Basic computer instructor and Senior Computer Instructor direct recruitment examination 2022.

Candidates can now check and download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 was held on June 18, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9862 vacancies for the post of Basic computer instructor.

The Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 was held on June 19, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 295 vacancies for the post of Senior computer instructor.

A list of qualified candidates has been published by the board. These candidates will now have to appear for document verification.

Here’s how to check

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for “Basic/ Sr Computer Instructor” under results

Select the computer instructor category (basic/senior)

The Computer Instructor result will appear your screen

Check and download the result

Here is the direct link for the basic computer instructor result. Click here.

Here is the direct link for the senior computer instructor result. Click here

here.

