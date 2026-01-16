RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Rajasthan Class 4 results when out
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 4 results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has not yet released RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025. When released candidates who have appeared for the written exam for Class 4 posts can check the results through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result link will also be available at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More
The written examination for Class 4 posts was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.
The selection process comprises of four stages- written test, document verification and final selection. The merit list will be prepared category wise.
This recruitment drive will fill up 53749 Grade 4 posts across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Official website to check
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Check selection process
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Shift details
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: The date and time of announcement of results have not been shared yet.