    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Rajasthan Class 4 results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 10:42:26 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Class 4 results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Rajasthan Class 4 results when out
    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Rajasthan Class 4 results when out

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has not yet released RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025. When released candidates who have appeared for the written exam for Class 4 posts can check the results through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result link will also be available at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

    The written examination for Class 4 posts was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    The selection process comprises of four stages- written test, document verification and final selection. The merit list will be prepared category wise.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 53749 Grade 4 posts across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 16, 2026 10:42:26 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Official website to check

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

    Jan 16, 2026 10:39:25 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:36:31 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 53749 Grade 4 posts across the state.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:30:38 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Check selection process

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: The selection process comprises of four stages- written test, document verification and final selection. The merit list will be prepared category wise.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:27:42 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Shift details

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: The exam was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:24:43 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: The written examination for Class 4 posts was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:21:29 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: When released candidates who have appeared for the written exam for Class 4 posts can check the results through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result link will also be available at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Jan 16, 2026 10:18:25 AM IST

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: The date and time of announcement of results have not been shared yet.

