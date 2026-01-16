RSSB Grade 4th Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Rajasthan Class 4 results when out

The written examination for Class 4 posts was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The selection process comprises of four stages- written test, document verification and final selection. The merit list will be prepared category wise.

This recruitment drive will fill up 53749 Grade 4 posts across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.