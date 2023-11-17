Sambalpur University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses out at suniv.ac.in, direct link here

Sambalpur University has declared Sambalpur University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Sambalpur University at suniv.ac.in. Sambalpur University.(suniv.ac.in)

The results have been declared for M.A (Odia) NCES and Political Science 1st Semester Examination Dec-2022.

Sambalpur University Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Sambalpur University at suniv.ac.in.

Click on Sambalpur University Result 2023 link available on the home page for the courses.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On November 3, 2023, the results were declared for 4th, 6th and 8th-semester BALLB (H) exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results (if not checked) on the website of Sambalpur University. For more related details candidates can visit the official website.