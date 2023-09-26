News / Education / Exam Results / SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 released; Know how to check at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 released; Know how to check at samsodisha.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Odisha's Higher Education Department released round 2 seat allocation results for degree admissions.

The Higher Education Department of Odisha revealed the results of round 2 seat allocation for degree undergraduate, +3 admissions today, September 26. The second provisional merit list is accessible at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 live updates.

Odisha Higher Education Department Releases SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 Seat Allocation
Odisha Higher Education Department Releases SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 Seat Allocation

From today at 1 p.m. to September 28 at 11:45 p.m., applicants can submit the admission fee online. Between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm), they must appear for admission at the institutions.

Direct link to check merit list

Candidates who were placed on the waitlist may report with their applications and supporting documentation from October 3 (9 a.m.) to October 4 (5 p.m.). The institutes will release the merit list for these candidates at 2:00 PM on October 6 and admission will take place on October 10.

SAMS Odisha degree 2nd allotment result 2023: How to check the result

Go to the SAMS Odisha portal at www.samsodisha.gov.in

Next, click on the degree (+3) admission page.

Click on the phase II merit list link

Key in the required details

Check your allotment result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.h

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out