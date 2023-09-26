SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 released; Know how to check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Higher Education Department of Odisha revealed the results of round 2 seat allocation for degree undergraduate, +3 admissions today, September 26. The second provisional merit list is accessible at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 live updates. Odisha Higher Education Department Releases SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 Seat Allocation

From today at 1 p.m. to September 28 at 11:45 p.m., applicants can submit the admission fee online. Between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm), they must appear for admission at the institutions.

Candidates who were placed on the waitlist may report with their applications and supporting documentation from October 3 (9 a.m.) to October 4 (5 p.m.). The institutes will release the merit list for these candidates at 2:00 PM on October 6 and admission will take place on October 10.

SAMS Odisha degree 2nd allotment result 2023: How to check the result

Go to the SAMS Odisha portal at www.samsodisha.gov.in

Next, click on the degree (+3) admission page.

Click on the phase II merit list link

Key in the required details

Check your allotment result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.h

