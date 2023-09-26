SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 Live: 2nd Merit list today on samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha Degree 2nd Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check it from 12 pm on samsodisha.gov.in.
SAMS Odisha Degree 2nd Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The Higher Education Department of Odisha is going to announce round 2 seat allotment result for degree (undergraduate, +3) admissions today, September 26. The second provisional merit list will be out on samsodisha.gov.in at 12 pm.
As per the revised schedule of the second round, applications were allowed up to September 16 and the edit window was provided from September 17 to 18.
Provisional allotment result along with waitlisted candidates list is being announced today.
Candidates can submit the admission fee online from 11:45 pm today till September 28. They have to report for admission at institutions between September 27 (9 am) and September 30 (5 pm). Waitlisted candidates can report with their applications and documents from October 3 (9 am) to October 4 (5 pm). The merit list of such candidates will be published by institutes at 2 pm on October 6 and admission will be done on October 10.
- Sep 26, 2023 10:50 AM IST
SAMS Odisha degree 2nd allotment result 2023: How to check result
- Go to the SAMS Odisha portal.
- Go to the degree (+3) admission page.
- Open the round 2 allotment result page.
- If required, login with your credentials.
- Check your allotment result.
- Sep 26, 2023 10:12 AM IST
SAMS Odisha UG 2nd merit list 2023 release time
The second merit or allotment list of SAMS Odisha degree admission will be published at 12 pm today, September 26.
- Sep 26, 2023 10:07 AM IST
SAMS Odisha Degree admission 2nd allotment result today
Odisha degree admission second merit list will be released today, September 26.