Higher Education Department, Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha PG merit list today. The merit list will be available to candidates on the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From July 20 through July 23, candidates can make choices. Results of the provisional allocation of seats will be made public on July 28 at 2:00 PM.

Candidates must choose one of the Slide-up, Freeze, or Float options and pay their admissions costs online using the SAMS (Student's Account) portal between July 29 and July 31.

From July 31 to August 2, applicants can appear at designated institutions to apply for admission.

SAMS Odisha PG merit list 2023: Steps to check the results

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your login details

Check the merit list and take printouts for future reference.