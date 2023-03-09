SBI CBO Final Result 2022 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India has declared SBI CBO Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam and interview round can check their respective results through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The written examination was conducted on December 4, 2022 and the result was announced on January 30, 2023. The interview call letter was released on February 3 and was available till February 17, 2023. The interview was conducted in February 2023. Candidates can check their respective results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SBI CBO Final Result 2022

SBI CBO Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

Click on SBI CBO Final Result 2022 link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on October 18 and ended on November 7, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1422 Circle Based Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.