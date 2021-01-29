The State Bank of India on Thursday declared the results of SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sbi.co.in.

The bank conducted the online recruitment examination on November 28, 2020.

Direct link to check SBI CBO results 2020.

How to check SBI CBO results 2020:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Online Written test Result-Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Interview’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)’ appearing under Latest Announcement Tab

The SBI CBO results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen .

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its print out for future use.