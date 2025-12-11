Live

By

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Junior Associates results when out

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India has not yet released the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. When announced, all candidates who have appeared for the main examination for Junior Associates can find the direct link through the official website of SBI st sbi.co.in. The main exam was held in November, 2025. The exam consisted of 200-mark questions. The exam duration was for 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper wa divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test had a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage of marks in aggregate (for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, a 5% relaxation is available). This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage of marks in aggregate (for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, a 5% relaxation is available). This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.