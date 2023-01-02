SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on results at sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: SBI Clerk results will be available on sbi.co.in or ibps.in. Check latest updates here.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 soon. Once announced, candidates can check it on the website sbi.co.in or ibps.in.
The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.
In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates will appear for Main exam and test of specified opted local language. Follow this blog for result link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 02, 2023 12:46 PM IST
Where to check SBI Clerk Prelims result
Once announced, check SBI Clerk Prelims result on these websites:
- sbi.co.in.
- ibps.in.
-
Jan 02, 2023 12:45 PM IST
How to check SBI Clerk Prelims result 2022
Go to the SBI website, sbi.co.in.
Go to the careers section.
Open the link to view Prelims results.
Enter the asked details.
Submit and view SBI Clerk prelims result.