The State Bank of India (SBI) declared results of the preliminary examination for Junior Associates - Customer Support and Sales vacancies (SBI PO Prelims result 2024). Candidates can go to the bank’s website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal to check their results. Detailed steps and the direct link have been provided below. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

How to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2024

Go to sbi.co.in and then to the careers page.

Click on join SBI and then open the current openings tab.

Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ link and click on the preliminary examination scorecard download link.

Enter the required information and log in.

Check and download your SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard.

The SBI Clerk Prelims examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

Next, candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can appear for the main examination. The SBI Clerk Mains examination will be held on February 25 and March 4, and call letters will be issued shortly, the bank said.

There will be 190 questions for 200 marks in the SBI Clerk Mains examination. The duration of the main exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.