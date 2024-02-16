 SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 08:55 AM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared results of the preliminary examination for Junior Associates - Customer Support and Sales vacancies (SBI PO Prelims result 2024). Candidates can go to the bank’s website, sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal to check their results. Detailed steps and the direct link have been provided below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link here

Direct link to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2024

How to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2024

Go to sbi.co.in and then to the careers page.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Click on join SBI and then open the current openings tab.

Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ link and click on the preliminary examination scorecard download link.

Enter the required information and log in.

Check and download your SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard.

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2024 live updates

The SBI Clerk Prelims examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

Next, candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can appear for the main examination. The SBI Clerk Mains examination will be held on February 25 and March 4, and call letters will be issued shortly, the bank said.

There will be 190 questions for 200 marks in the SBI Clerk Mains examination. The duration of the main exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the organisation.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On