SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: State Bank of India has not yet released SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025.The preliminary exam comprised of 100 quetions- 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam was conducted for one hour. Candidates must note that the exam will have negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Clerk posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

