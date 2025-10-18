Live

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check Probationary Officers results when out

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Live News: State Bank of India has not yet released SBI PO Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer mains examination can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO main examination was held on September 13, 2025. The exam was conducted online and consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The duration of objective test was 3 hours and descriptive test was 30 minutes. Each candidate will have to score a minimum score in each test (i.e. Test I, II, III, IV & Descriptive paper individually) in Main Examination. Depending on the number of vacancies available, sectional cut offs will be decided. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 are backlog vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

