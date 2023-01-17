Home / Education / Exam Results / SBI PO prelims 2022 results declared, here's direct link and how to check

SBI PO prelims 2022 results declared, here's direct link and how to check

exam results
Published on Jan 17, 2023 09:19 PM IST

SBI PO prelims 2022 results: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 announced the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website.

SBI PO Prelims 2022 results out at sbi.co.in(sbi.co.in)
SBI PO Prelims 2022 results out at sbi.co.in(sbi.co.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SBI PO prelims 2022 results: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 announced the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results on its official website. The SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20 across the country.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI PO prelims 2022 results

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims 2022 results:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Go to the career section of official SBI website

Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2022 results

Key in the required details and check your results

The online main exam will be held on January 30, 2023.

The admit cards for the SBI PO main exam will be released soon. Candidates can then download it from the official website.

This SBI PO exam is being conducted to will fill up 1673 vacancies. Cndidates who have cleared this examination are eligible to appear in the SBI PO main examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi
sbi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out