SBI PO prelims result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, here’s how to check

SBI PO prelims result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination held in March 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO prelims were conducted on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims are now eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main Examination. The call letter for the main exam is expected to be released shortly.

How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025:

Visit the official SBI website: https://sbi.co.in

Scroll down and click on the ‘Careers’ section at the bottom of the homepage

On the careers page, click on ‘Recruitment Results’: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/recruitment-results

Look for the ‘PO Preliminary Exam Results’ link and click on it

You’ll be redirected to the login page: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2024-results

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth, then submit

Your SBI PO Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their result for future reference.

Selection Process for SBI PO Recruitment

The recruitment process for Probationary Officers is conducted in three phases:

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

An online objective test carrying 100 marks.

No sectional cut-off.

Based on overall merit, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase-II.

Phase-II: Main Examination

Conducted online, comprising an Objective Test (200 marks) and a Descriptive Test (50 marks).

Descriptive Test will be held immediately after the Objective Test and candidates will need to type their answers.

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each section, including the descriptive paper.

Based on merit, around three times the number of category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Phase-III.

Phase-III: Final Selection Round

Comprises a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise (20 marks), and Personal Interview (30 marks).

Minimum qualifying marks are as decided by the Bank.

The findings from the psychometric test may be presented to the interview panel.

Final Selection:

Marks from Phase-II and Phase-III will be normalized to 100. The preliminary exam marks will not be considered for the final merit list. Selection will be made from top-ranking candidates in each category.

Note: There is a penalty of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in both Preliminary and Main objective tests. No penalty for unattempted questions.

SBI PO 2025: Other Details

Total vacancies: 600 PO posts