State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary examination to fill Probationary Officer posts can check the results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and at sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check here

The preliminary examination was held on March 8, 16, 24, and 26, 2025. It consisted of objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam was held online and had three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions were asked for a maximum of 100 marks. The exam duration was 1 hour.

The exam will have negative markings. For each question for which the candidate has given a wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if the candidate marks no answer, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on career link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to scroll down and click on SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

5. A new page will open again.

6. Enter the login details and click on submit.

7. Once done, your result will be displayed.

8. Check the result and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through the recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 600 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced for candidates on December 27, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.