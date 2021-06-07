Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya SSV Class 6 entrance results declared

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6 entrance exam for the session 2021-22.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of BSEB from June 8 onwards. Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance test was conducted on January 30, 2021.

A total of 120 candidates have passed the examination out of which 60 are boys and 60 are girls.

Class 6 SAV main examination consisted of two papers each of 150 marks. There was no negative marking.

A total of 12,959 candidates had applied for SAV class 6th entrance examination out of which 600 boys and 600 girls had passed the preliminary examination.

For the mains examination a total of 1,179 candidates had appeared. The main entrance examination for female candidates was conducted at Bankipur Girls' School, Patna and for male students at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh School, Patna High School.

All the qualified candidates will be called for Medical check up.

How to check the result

Visit the official website of BSEB at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Result.html

On the homepage click on the result tab

A new page will be displayed

Click on the link for SAV result of boys or girls

Check the result and keep the copy of same for future reference]

