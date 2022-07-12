SLAT 2022 result out at set-test.org; here’s how to download
- SLAT 2022 result announced at set-test.org, direct link here to check score card.
Symbiosis International University has declare the result of SLAT examination 2022 today, July 12 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.
Candidates can download the score card using their SET / SLAT / SITEEE ID and Password
The Symbiosis SLAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT).
“Note : Please use only laptop / desktop to download your SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score card, DO NOT use smart phones / tablets”, reads the official notification.
Here's the direct link to downloads the score card
Symbiosis SLAT 2022 : How to download the result
Visit the official website at set-test.org
On the homepage, click on SLAT 2022 Result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics