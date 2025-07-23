Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Special OJEE Result 2025 declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:23 pm IST

Special OJEE Result 2025 has been released at ojee.nic.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has declared the result of the 2nd/Special OJEE 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Special OJEE Result 2025 has been declared at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.
Special OJEE Result 2025 has been declared at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

Candidates can check their result by entering their application number and Password.

Direct link to download Special OJEE Result 2025

The Special OJEE 2025 exam was conducted on July 15 and July 16, 2025. The exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in four shifts.

It was held for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate(UG) and postgraduate(PG) courses across institutions in Odisha.

Special OJEE Result 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Special OJEE Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

2. On home page, click on the link titled “Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE-2025”.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Special OJEE Result 2025 declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link to download here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On