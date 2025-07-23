Special OJEE Result 2025 declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has declared the result of the 2nd/Special OJEE 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Special OJEE Result 2025 has been declared at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

Candidates can check their result by entering their application number and Password.

The Special OJEE 2025 exam was conducted on July 15 and July 16, 2025. The exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in four shifts.

It was held for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate(UG) and postgraduate(PG) courses across institutions in Odisha.

Special OJEE Result 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Special OJEE Results 2025:

1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

2. On home page, click on the link titled “Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE-2025”.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board.