Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here
exam results

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, check notice here

SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 likely to release on July 5, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will likely release SRMJEEE Result 2021 for Phase 2 on July 5, 2021. The result will be available to all the appeared candidates on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The written examination was conducted on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2021, across the country.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2021 which was preponed for unknown reasons. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

SRMJEEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SRMIST.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srm institute of science and technology exam result
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.