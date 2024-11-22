SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier I examination can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission conducted Combined Graduate Level Tier I Examination, 2024 from September 9 to September 26, 2024. The exam was held at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 8, 2024....Read More
The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.
The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.
Through this recruitment drive 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc will be filled. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
