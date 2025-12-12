SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level Tier I results when out
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results to be out on official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commision has not yet declared the SSC CGL Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) Tier I exam can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the Tier I exam on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025....Read More
The duration of the exam was for 1 hour and it comprised 100 questions of 200 marks.
The provisional answer key was released on October 16, 2025 along with the objection window.The last date to raise objection was October 19, 2025.
Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Provisional key details
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Pattern of exam
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: When was re-exam held?
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Check exam dates
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
