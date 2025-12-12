Edit Profile
    Live

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level Tier I results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 9:20:05 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results to be out on official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commision has not yet declared the SSC CGL Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) Tier I exam can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Commission conducted the Tier I exam on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025.

    Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 12, 2025 9:20:04 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

    Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:17:44 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:09:48 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Provisional key details

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key was released on October 16, 2025 along with the objection window.The last date to raise objection was October 19, 2025.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:07:46 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Pattern of exam

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The duration of the exam was for 1 hour and it comprised 100 questions of 200 marks.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:05:43 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: When was re-exam held?

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:03:45 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Check exam dates

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The Commission conducted the Tier I exam on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025.

    Dec 12, 2025 9:01:09 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) Tier I exam can check the results when out on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 12, 2025 8:59:04 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    SSC CGL Result 2025 News Live: The date and time for announcement of the Tier I results have not been shared yet.

