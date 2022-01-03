SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 revised result: Additional list of qualified candidates out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, January 3, 2022 released the additional list of candidates who have qualified in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exams 2020.

The CHSL Tier-I 2020 exam results were declared on October 27, 2021 in which 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in Tier-II exams. However, it was noticed that there were few errors in Final Answer Keys of the exam held on August 10, 2021 (Shift-3) for 156 VH candidates. Due to corrections of these errors, the result of 156 candidates was revised. The revision has also caused slight change in normalised marks of other candidates.

"Therefore, the result of Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 has been revised... Based on the above revision, 51 additional candidates (List-1) have been shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II examination. Revised marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 14-01-2022 to 31-01-2022. Admission Certificates of the candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices. The rest of the contents of the result write-up dated 27-10-2021 shall remain unchanged," reads an official notification released by the SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result: Here’s how to check revised results

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Go to results page

3) Click on link for CHSL results

4) A pdf page containing revised CHSL Tier 1 results can be seen