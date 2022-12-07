Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:34 PM IST

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check (ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 on December 7, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 4791 candidates have been selected for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA)/Junior Passport Assistant(JPA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Result 

SSC CHSL Final Result 2020: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Enter the login details available on the home page and click on submit.
  • Your SSC CHSL Final Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on December 14, 2022 and will be available till December 28, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in exam result. + 1 more
ssc result ssc.nic.in exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out