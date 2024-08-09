SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the official website at ssc.gov.in to find their results once declared

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL Result 2024 soon on the official website. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after the declaration of the results....Read More

SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2024 was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates need to note that the SSC CHSL results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18, 2024, and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses were also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Result 2024:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Open the results tab available on the home page.

Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.

A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will appear.

Verify your result displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.

