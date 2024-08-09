SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL Result 2024 soon on the official website. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after the declaration of the results....Read More
SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2024 was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates need to note that the SSC CHSL results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18, 2024, and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses were also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
Steps to download SSC CHSL Result 2024:
- Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
- Open the results tab available on the home page.
- Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
- A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will appear.
- Verify your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, cut-offs, and more.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores
Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Open the results tab.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Website to check for results
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after announcement.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How many vacancies to be filled?
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How to check
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Following are the steps to download the results
Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Open the results tab available on the home page.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Check here for results
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after the announcement.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Official website to check
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The official website to check the Tier I result is ssc.gov.in.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Details on the vacancies
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The recruitment drive aims to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How was the exam conducted
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: When was the provisional answer key released
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18, 2024.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: When was the exam conducted
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2024 was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Steps to download results
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live:
Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Click on the results tab available on the home page.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will be displayed.
Verify your result that will be shown on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Important notice regarding the official website
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates need to note that the SSC CHSL results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Official website to check results
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after the declaration of the results.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Results awaited
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL Result 2024 soon on the official website.