Friday, Aug 9, 2024
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier I marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
    Aug 9, 2024 1:33 PM IST
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of SSC CHSL 2024 on the official website soon.
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the official website at ssc.gov.in to find their results once declared
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the official website at ssc.gov.in to find their results once declared

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL Result 2024 soon on the official website. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after the declaration of the results....Read More

    SSC CHSL Tier I examination 2024 was conducted from July 1 to July 11, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates need to note that the SSC CHSL results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in.

    The Staff Selection Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18, 2024, and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses were also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged.

    Steps to download SSC CHSL Result 2024:

    • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
    • Open the results tab available on the home page.
    • Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
    • A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will appear.
    • Verify your result displayed on the screen.
    • Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

    The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, cut-offs, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
