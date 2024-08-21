SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 anytime soon. The date and time of release of The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results have not been announced yet. When declared, candidates can check the results on the new official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Please note that the results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in....Read More
This year, SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.
The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the last date to raise objection was till July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.
Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Open the results tab available on the home page.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
