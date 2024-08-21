Edit Profile
    Live

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 21, 2024 5:29 PM IST
    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL marks awaited at ssc.gov.in
    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL marks awaited at ssc.gov.in

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 anytime soon. The date and time of release of The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results have not been announced yet. When declared, candidates can check the results on the new official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Please note that the results will not be available on the old SSC website which is ssc.nic.in....Read More

    This year, SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

    The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the last date to raise objection was till July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 3712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 21, 2024 5:29 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key and objection window details

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Commission released the provisional answer key on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:25 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: After the announcement, the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results will be available on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 3712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:19 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Check objection fee

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of 100 per question/answer challenged.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: When was provisional answer key released?

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the last date to raise objection was till July 23, 2024.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:15 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: This year, SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:11 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: How to check marks?

    Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

    Open the results tab available on the home page.

    Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.

    A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:07 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results on the new official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Aug 21, 2024 5:05 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The announcement of date and time of release of SSC CHSL results is awaited.

    News education exam results SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: SSC CHSL marks awaited at ssc.gov.in, updates here
