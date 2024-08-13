SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam can check the merit list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The SSC CHSL marks will not be available on the old SSC website- ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier I examination from July 1 to July 11, 2024, across the country at various exam centres.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

The Tier I examination was conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.