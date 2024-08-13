SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to check
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam can check the merit list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The SSC CHSL marks will not be available on the old SSC website- ssc.nic.in.
The Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier I examination from July 1 to July 11, 2024, across the country at various exam centres.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. Along with the answer keys, the candidates' responses was also released. Candidates were asked to send representations, if any, between July 18 and 23 on payment of ₹100 per question/answer challenged.
The Tier I examination was conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and more.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: This recruitment examination will fill a total of 3,712 vacancies in various user departments under the central government.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: Once released, candidates can check the CHSL tier 1 result on ssc.gov.in using roll number. The commission will publish the result on a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not informed about a tentative date of SSC CHSL results. However, it is expected to be out soon.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam results will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in after announcement.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Tier I examination was conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode to fill up around 3,712 vacancies in various user departments across the organisation.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024 Live: The Tier I examination was conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode.
Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Open the results tab available on the home page.
Go to CHSL and open the result PDF given under ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier 1 Result’.
A PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
