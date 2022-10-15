SSC CLG 2021 (Tier-II) exam result out at ssc.nic.in, direct link here
SSC CGL Tier -II exam result released at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 result. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL Tier-II examination was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in Computer Based Mode and the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination was conducted on August 21.
“The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, reads the official notification.
Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for for the post of Junior Statistical Officer.
Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade-II.
Direct link to check CGL Tier-II result for all posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade-II.
SSC CLG 2021 result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result tab
Next click on the list
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.
