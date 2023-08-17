Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final result 2022 announced on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 17, 2023 09:42 AM IST

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final result 2022 announced. Candidates can check it by visiting ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final results of the recruitment examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, 2022. Candidates can check it by visiting ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI final result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

A total of 281 female and 3,995 male candidates have qualified for appointment, the commission said.

Category and gender-wise number of candidates selected for each post, along with marks secured by the last shortlisted candidate (cut-off marks) have been published in the result notification.

“There are some candidates whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the Select List. Concerned User Departments may check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination,” SSC said.

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of 6 months after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” it added.

SSC further informed that detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates will be made available on the website from August 28 to September 9.

Direct link to check result.

