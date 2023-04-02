Staff Selection Commission SSC Constable GD Result 2023 is awaited.Candidates who took the test can access them on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable Results 2023: Know how to check at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The computer-based exam was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. Candidates had access to the answer key from February 18 to February 25, 2023.This recruitment drive aims to fill 50187 job vacancies.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.Selected candidates will appear in physical exams, medical exams, and rounds of document verification after the SSC GD written exam results are released.ht ed