SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Constable GD merit list awaited at ssc.gov.in, check latest updates here

SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Constable (General Duty) recruitment exam's final results soon. Once announced, candidates can check the SSC GD final result and merit list at ssc.gov.in. The date and time of the announcement of the final results of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, have not been disclosed yet. ...Read More
The SSC GD recruitment exam was conducted from February 20 to March 7. The provisional answer key of the written test was released on April 3 and the objection window closed on April 10. The result was declared on July 11.
Shortlisted candidates were called for PET/PST, DV/DME and RME rounds from September 23.
With all stages of the recruitment process that candidates had to undergo over, the final result is expected soon.
The SSC GD final result cum merit list will contain the roll numbers of the selected candidates and what they have to do next.
This recruitment drive will fill up 46617 Constable vacancies. Of these, 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the result tab.
- Select the exam name.
- The final result PDF for the Constable (GD) exam willl be displayed.
- Download the PDF and check your result online.
