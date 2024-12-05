SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Constable GD final results awaited at ssc.gov.in, check updates

SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. The date and time of announcement of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 final result have not been disclosed yet. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The Commission conducted the SSC Constable GD written examination from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024. The provisional answer key of the SSC GD Constable recruitment examination was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024. The written test result was announced on July 11, 2024.

The PST/PET events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates was held from September 23, 2024 onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 46617 Constable posts our of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.