SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC Constable results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. All those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check their results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The old website of SSC will not have the result link....Read More
The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 from February 20 to 7 March 2024. The re-examination for the same was held on March 30, 2024 at various centres across the country.
SSC GD provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.
Candidates who qualify the written test or CBT will have to take the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification test. The dates for the same will be announced after results are declared.
SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: When was written test conducted?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Vacancy breakup
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Steps to check scores
Go to the results page.
Open the Constable GD CBT result link.
A PDF containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: About admit card for PST/PET
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The facility for downloading of Admission Certificates for PST/ PET and Medical Examinations (DME/ RME) will be made available on the website of CRPF about 2 weeks before the test concerned. Candidate must bring printout of the Admission Certificate to the Examination Hall.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: How will final results be calculated?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Final results along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and preference of forces opted by them subject to their qualifying the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of Examination.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: What after CBT results are announced?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: After the CBT result, candidates who are shortlisted can appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Details of the PET, PST and DV will be announced later.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: No revaluation or rechecking
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Website where result link will be available
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Candidates can check the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Calculation of marks
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: How to check
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC GD Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: List of websites
ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Where will vacancies be filled?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: 46k+ posts to be filled
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Selection process steps
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Candidates who qualify the written test or CBT will have to take the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification test. The dates for the same will be announced after results are declared.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key released on April 3
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC GD provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: When was re-exam conducted?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The re-examination for the same was held on March 30, 2024 at various centres across the country.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Computer Based Test date
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 from February 20 to 7 March 2024.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Where to check SSC Constable results?
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: All those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check their results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The old website of SSC will not have the result link.
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Date and time
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC Constable results date and time have not been shared by the Commission yet.