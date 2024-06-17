SSC GD Result 2024 Live: SSC Constable results awaited at ssc.gov.in, latest updates here

SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC GD Result 2024 in due course of time. All those candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can check their results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The old website of SSC will not have the result link....Read More

The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 from February 20 to 7 March 2024. The re-examination for the same was held on March 30, 2024 at various centres across the country.

SSC GD provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the last date to raise objection was till April 10, 2024.

Candidates who qualify the written test or CBT will have to take the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification test. The dates for the same will be announced after results are declared.

SSC GD will fill up 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 are for the CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.