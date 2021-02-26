IND USA
Candidates who taken the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying &amp; Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in after they are announced.(HT File)
SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download

  • SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:08 PM IST

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26. Candidates who taken the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examinations 2019 Paper 1 can check their results on the official website ssc.nic.in, after they are announced.

SSC JE 2019 Tier 1 examination were held from October 27-31 across India. However, for candidates who had opted for the centres in Bihar, the examination was held on December 11, 2020.

SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Steps to check after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for, 'SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result' in the latest news section

3) A login page may open or result pdf pages may be there with names of shortlisted candidates

4) Key in your credentials to login, if required, or check it on the pdf pages

5) Take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference


Candidates who have cleared the SSC JE paper 1 examination are eligible for Paper II, which is scheduled to be held on March 21.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had in December released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2019. Candidates were given opportunity to raise objections against the answer keys.

