SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar result awaited, steps to check on ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar result awaited, steps to check on ssc.nic.in

Oct 09, 2023 11:10 AM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be available on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023 results on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates will get their results under the ‘results’ tab of the website in a PDF.

The computer based exam was held from September 1 to 14 and the answer key was issued on September 17. Result of the exam is likely to be announced next.

SSC is unlikely to provide any prior details on result date and/or time.

Once announced, the link to check result and the notification will be shared here. Follow latest updates on SSC MTS result here.

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar result

    1. Visit ssc.nic.in.
    2. Go to the results section.
    3. Open the MTS page.
    4. Now, open the result PDF and look for your name or roll number.
  • Oct 09, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    Where to check SSC MTS result 2023

    SSC MTS exam result will be declared on ssc.nic.in.

ssc.nic.in exam result.

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:41 PM IST

SSC releases answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam

SSC releases answer key for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

AGRICET 2023 results released at angrau.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University releases AGRICET 2023 results

AGRICET 2023 results released by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Where and how to check results given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 on October 6

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023, download now
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy seat allotment 2023 results released

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today

UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results to be released today

DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 03:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 has been released. The direct link is given below.

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

REET Result 2022: RSMSSB Teacher final candidates lists out, links here

REET Result 2022: L1 and L2 selected candidates list out for various subjects. Check results below.

REET Result 2022: RSMSSB final candidates lists out, direct link here (rsmssb.gov.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 05, 2023 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Constable results awaited at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESB MP will announce MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

live MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar results

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their scores on the website ssc.nic.in, once released.

live Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar results
exam results
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 07:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CDS II 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, know how to check roll number

UPSC announces CDS II 2023 result; 6908 candidates qualified for interview by the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC announces CDS II 2023 results, 6908 candidates qualified
exam results
Published on Oct 03, 2023 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar STET Result 2023 out, know how to check BSEB STET scores

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 announced, candidates can check it online at bsebstet.com.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 announced(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
exam results
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 04:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 out on bsebstet.com, direct link to check scores

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 declared, candidates can check scores on bsebstet.com.

BSEB Bihar STET Result 2023 Declared: Check Scores on bsebstet.com
exam results
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 04:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar STET Result 2023 out at bsebstet.com, here's how to check

Bihar STET 2023 results announced today, candidates can check on bsebstet.com.

Bihar BSEB STET result 2023 declared. Check now on bsebstet.com(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
exam results
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 03:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DU PG Admissions 2023 spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today

Delhi University to release spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today, candidates can apply online.

DU PG Admissions 2023 spot admission round 2 seat allotment results today at admission.uod.ac.in
exam results
Published on Oct 03, 2023 12:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
