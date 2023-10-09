SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar result awaited, steps to check on ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: These results will be available on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023 results on its official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates will get their results under the ‘results’ tab of the website in a PDF.
The computer based exam was held from September 1 to 14 and the answer key was issued on September 17. Result of the exam is likely to be announced next.
SSC is unlikely to provide any prior details on result date and/or time.
Once announced, the link to check result and the notification will be shared here. Follow latest updates on SSC MTS result here.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 09, 2023 11:10 AM IST
How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar result
- Visit ssc.nic.in.
- Go to the results section.
- Open the MTS page.
- Now, open the result PDF and look for your name or roll number.
- Oct 09, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Where to check SSC MTS result 2023
SSC MTS exam result will be declared on ssc.nic.in.