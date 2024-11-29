Edit Profile
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 29, 2024 11:18 AM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results will be available at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in when announced. ...Read More

    Till now there has been no update on the SSC CGL result announcement date and time yet.

    The Commission conducted the Tier I CGL examination from September 9 to September 24, 2024. The examination was held across the country at various exam centres. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    The provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on October 8, 2024.

    The Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination dates. The examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key was released on October 3 and ended on October 8, 2024.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier II examination will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: SSC CGL 2024 results are awaited. Staff Selection Commission will announce it in due course of time.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: When announced, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 results on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

    Nov 29, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The candidates may log in using their Registration Number and Password to download the scorecard.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Document Verification (DV) will be conducted by the User Departments/Organizations after declaration of the final result

    Nov 29, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:51 AM IST

    Go to ssc.gov.in

    Open the results tab.

    Go to the CGL page.

    Open the result PDF

    Check your tier 1 result using roll number.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination dates. The examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on October 8, 2024.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Commission conducted the Tier I CGL examination from September 9 to September 24, 2024. The examination was held across the country at various exam centres.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:33 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in when announced.

    Nov 29, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The results release date and time announcement is awaited.

