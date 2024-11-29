SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I results awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the SSC CGL Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I exam can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in when announced. ...Read More

Till now there has been no update on the SSC CGL result announcement date and time yet.

The Commission conducted the Tier I CGL examination from September 9 to September 24, 2024. The examination was held across the country at various exam centres. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The provisional answer key was released on October 3, 2024. The objection window was closed on October 8, 2024.

The Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination dates. The examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates.