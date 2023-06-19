SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results out at ssc.nic.in, get link to check list of qualified candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Phase-IX/2021Selection Post exam additional results for Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level. The results are available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results out at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

A total of 160 additional candidates are short-listed for graduate and above-level posts and 28 additional candidates are shortlisted for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts.

"The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (serf Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (Ee), Experience, Category, Age, Age_ relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional office(s) to which the post category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 06.07.2023 speed post only", reads the official notification.

Direct link to check Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & Above level) results.

Direct link to check Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) level) results.

SSC Phase-IX/2021 additional results: Know how to check

Go to official websites at ssc.nic.in.

Next, click on the results tab

Under the 'Others' section click on the results links

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.