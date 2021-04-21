SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2018 on April 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 can check their result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice released by the Commission, a total of 161 female candidates and 1272 male candidates have been qualified for appointment. Candidates will be selected for the following posts- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Paper I examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and the result for the same was announced on May 25, 2019. Paper-II examination was conducted on September 27, 2019, for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The result of Paper-II was declared on February 3, 2020, for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1330 posts in the organization. The application process was started on March 3, 2018, and ended on April 13, 2018.