SWAYAM July Result 2024 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/, direct link to download scorecard here

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared SWAYAM July Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for July 2024-Semester Exams of the courses held in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) can check the results on the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/. SWAYAM July Result 2024 declared, direct link to download scorecard here

A total of 64877 candidates appeared for the SWAYAM July examination, 63288 of whom appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 1589 for the Hybrid mode (CBT + Paper Pen mode).

The results of the July 2024 semester Exam for 459 courses (all held in CBT mode), as mentioned in Annexure I, are now hosted on the NTA website.

As per the official notice, results in respect of the balance courses whose Exam was held in Hybrid mode are under process and will be declared in due course and will be intimated separately through public notice.

SWAYAM July Result 2024: How to check

All candidates who appeared for CBT mode examination can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

2. Click on SWAYAM July Result 2024 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SWAYAM July examination was held on December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024, at 270 centres in 249 cities across the country. The exam was held in 517 papers. The medium of the papers was English except in Language papers. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SWAYAM.