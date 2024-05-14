 Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024: TNDGE HSE +1 results declared, direct link to download marks - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024: TNDGE HSE +1 results declared, direct link to download marks

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 results declared. Check direct link here.

The Directorate of Government has announced Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 on May 14, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 board examination across the state can check the TNDGE HSE +1 results on the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 board examination across the state can check the TNDGE HSE +1 results on the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar )
Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 board examination across the state can check the TNDGE HSE +1 results on the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar )

Apart from this, the other official website to check marks are dgn.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Direct Link to check results

Students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the result page. To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

· Click on the Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

· Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

· Check the results and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TN 11th Result 2024 Live Updates

All the appeared candidates can also check their results in their respective schools. The results will also be sent via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the schools and to the mobile number provided by the individual candidates while applying online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
