Telangana TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org, get link here
TOSS Inter and SSC results 2023 released at www.telanganaopenschool.org.
Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released the SSC or Intermediate results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Telangana open school SSC or Inter results at www.telanganaopenschool.org.
Direct link to check TOSS ( SSC ) result 2023
Direct link to check TOSS (Inter) result 2023
The Intermediate examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4 and the SSC examination was conducted from April 25 to May 3.
Telangana TOSS results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org
On the homepage, click on the “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023”
Key in your admission number or roll number
Your TOSS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.