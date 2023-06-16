Home / Education / Exam Results / Telangana TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org, get link here

Telangana TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 03:20 PM IST

TOSS Inter and SSC results 2023 released at www.telanganaopenschool.org.

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released the SSC or Intermediate results 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Telangana open school SSC or Inter results at www.telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org
TOSS open school SSC and Inter result out at telanganaopenschool.org

Direct link to check TOSS ( SSC ) result 2023

Direct link to check TOSS (Inter) result 2023

The Intermediate examination was conducted from April 25 to May 4 and the SSC examination was conducted from April 25 to May 3.

Telangana TOSS results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage, click on the “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL / MAY - 2023”

Key in your admission number or roll number

Your TOSS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telengana results
telengana results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out