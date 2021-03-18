IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check
TISSNET result 2021.(PTI)
TISSNET result 2021.(PTI)
exam results

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check

  • TISSNET result 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST

TISSNET result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will declare the results of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on Friday, March 19, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.

The institute had conducted the TISS-NET 2021 on February 20, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who will clear the TISSNET 2021 examination will be eligible for admission to various Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes at TISS campuses in Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

How to check TISSNET result 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Login with your credentials

The TISSNET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take its print out for future reference.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata institute of social sciences tissnet
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
TISSNET result 2021.(PTI)
TISSNET result 2021.(PTI)
exam results

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • TISSNET result 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021.(Screengrab )
BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021 declared, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSSC Stenographer Skill Test can check the list of candidates Qualified/Disqualified online at bssc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018.(Screengrab )
RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018.(Screengrab )
exam results

RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
Kerala TET result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

Kerala TET result 2020 declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • Kerala TET result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KTET December 2020 examination can check their results online at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIFT entrance test results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT admissions entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
NIFT entrance test results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT admissions entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)
exam results

NIFT entrance exam results 2021 declared, here's direct link and how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • NIFT 2021 results: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.(Screengrab )
Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Group C examination can check their results online at mahaarogyabharti.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO final results 2021.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI PO final results 2021.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
exam results

SBI PO final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • SBI PO final results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO interview 2021 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISC KVPY result 2020.(Screengrab )
IISC KVPY result 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IISC KVPY result 2020 declared at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • IISC KVPY result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IISC KVPY examination 2020 can check the results online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS 10th, 12th Results: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses.(nios.ac.in)
NIOS 10th, 12th Results: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses.(nios.ac.in)
exam results

NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:16 PM IST
  • The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGPSC Prelim result 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
CGPSC Prelim result 2020.(PTI / Representative image)
exam results

CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • CGPSC Prelims result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020.(PTI file)
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020.(PTI file)
exam results

SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020.
exam results

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I results 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE results 2021.(Screengrab )
AISSEE results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • AISSEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP