TNPSC Group 4 2025 Result News Live Updates: Where, how to check Group 4 scores when released

TNPSC Group 4 2025 Result News Live Updates: TNPSC is yet to release the Group 4 exam results 2025. The steps to check results when released.

TNPSC Group 4 2025 Result News Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, is expected to release the results of group 4 recruitment examination 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download their results on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in....Read More

The Commission conducted the Group 4 services prelims exam on July 12, 2025. The written examination consisted of 200 questions. Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability.

The total duration of exam was three hours.

The maximum marks of the examination was 300.

It may be mentioned here that the Answer key has been already released. The objections filed by candidates will be reviewed by the commission, and used in preparing the final answer key.

The TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key.

Through this recruitment examination, TNPSC aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts. These include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

TNSPC Group 4 Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the TNPSC Group 4 result:

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to exam dashboard, and then to Group IV services. On the next page, click on the link to check the Group IV services result. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your TNPSC Group 4 result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on TNPSC Group 4 results, direct link and more.