TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results when announced
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has not yet announced TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. When declared, candidates can check the Group 4 exam results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The examination will be held on July 12, 2025. The examination was conducted at various exam centres across the state. The exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours....Read More
The answer key was released by the Commission and the objection window was opened. Candidates can to raise objections by paying processing fee for each objection raised.
Through this recruitment examination, several posts will be filled, which include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Result not out yet
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Official website to check
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
Click on TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Vacancies to be filled
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: About provisional key
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Pattern of exam
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Exam held on July 12
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: The date and time for announcement of the Group 4 results have not been shared yet.