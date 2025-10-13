TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check results when announced

Oct 13, 2025 11:17 AM IST

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.