TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check scorecards when out
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: The Group 4 result will be available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has not yet released TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. When released, all those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The Group 4 service exam was held on July 12, 2025. The commission had released the Answer key earlier, and candidates were invited to challenge it, The objections filed by candidates will be reviewed by the commission, and used in preparing the final answer key....Read More
The exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: How to check?
Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
Click on TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Paper pattern
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: About provisional key
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Check exam date
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results when out?
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: The result date and time has not been shared yet.