TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check results when out

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Tamil Nadu PSC Group 4 results to be out on tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 News Live: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has not yet released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Group 4 written examination can check the results when declared on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The Group 4 written test was held on July 12, 2025. The exam was held at various exam centres across the state....Read More
The exam comprised of 200 questions in two parts- Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability. The total duration of exam was three hours.
Through this recruitment examination, several posts will be filled, which include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
About the exam
When was exam held?
Where to check results?
Date and time
The date and time of release of TNPSC Group 4 results have not been released yet.